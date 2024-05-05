Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $55.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Get Cognex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CGNX

Cognex Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CGNX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,843. Cognex has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Cognex by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.