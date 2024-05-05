Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,074,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,954,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $78.92. 15,055,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,731,221. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

