Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 55,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BBCA traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $65.44. 257,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.