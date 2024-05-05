Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,296,000 after buying an additional 1,030,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,852,000 after acquiring an additional 880,583 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632,598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 436,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,812,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,784,000 after purchasing an additional 433,388 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TT traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.29. 1,074,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $327.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,237 shares of company stock worth $8,024,534. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.