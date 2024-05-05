Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam lifted its stake in Nordson by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 105.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.61. The stock had a trading volume of 171,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,727. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.90 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.90 and its 200 day moving average is $251.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.