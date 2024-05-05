Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after buying an additional 300,304 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.53. 2,350,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,820. The company has a market cap of $380.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

