Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 46.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Insider Activity

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,291,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BSY stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.24. The company had a trading volume of 873,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,463. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

