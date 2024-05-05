Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 57,539 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 57,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after buying an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,419,000 after purchasing an additional 156,842 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,691,000 after purchasing an additional 110,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $461.91. 910,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,922. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $447.42 and a 200-day moving average of $445.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

