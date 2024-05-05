Sapient Capital LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,980,000 after purchasing an additional 235,636 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,329,000 after acquiring an additional 544,768 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,723,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,075,000 after acquiring an additional 161,776 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,084,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,725,000 after acquiring an additional 201,520 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,421,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,801,000 after purchasing an additional 466,511 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE CTRA traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $28.19. 11,386,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,764,794. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

