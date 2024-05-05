Sapient Capital LLC Invests $38.63 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 148,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,631,000. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sapient Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

BA stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,416,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,228,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.