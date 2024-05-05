Sapient Capital LLC Invests $75.88 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,876,000. Broadcom accounts for about 1.9% of Sapient Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 202,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $168,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Broadcom by 85.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $39.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,278.11. 2,489,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,308.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,147.78. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

