Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 35,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in CSX by 450.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,618,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,806,096. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

