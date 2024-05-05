Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,170,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,139,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 17.3% of Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sapient Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Eli Lilly and Company as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $20.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $734.97. 4,595,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,045. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $761.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $698.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

