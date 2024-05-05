Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,410,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000,000 after buying an additional 63,411 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after buying an additional 1,173,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,529,000 after buying an additional 48,872 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.59. 1,572,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.39. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.13 and a 52 week high of $260.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,937.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.