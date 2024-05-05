Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 280,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,969,000. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $142.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,757. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.01. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.22.

View Our Latest Report on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.