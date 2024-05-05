Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,460 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $283,114,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 74.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,028,000 after buying an additional 502,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,975,754,000 after buying an additional 410,736 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $165,786,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,720,000 after acquiring an additional 319,109 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC traded down $5.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $469.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,324. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $464.96 and a 200-day moving average of $465.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.38.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

