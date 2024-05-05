Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 29,591 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NiSource by 82.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 3,994.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

