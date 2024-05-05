Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 33,947 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,842,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $4.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $480.60. The stock had a trading volume of 547,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,434. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $523.29 and its 200 day moving average is $512.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.88.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

