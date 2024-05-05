Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 44,533 Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,533 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 129,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 45,863 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. 1,665,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,929. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

