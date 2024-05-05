Sapient Capital LLC Takes $17.90 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,697 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,898,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,555 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,438,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,938. The firm has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.09 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.98 and a 200 day moving average of $293.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,917 shares of company stock valued at $44,335,843 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

