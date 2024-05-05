Sapient Capital LLC Takes $789,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.32.

NSC traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.55. 1,072,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,953. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

