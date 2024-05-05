Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 446.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

BBJP stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,887 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

