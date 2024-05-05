Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stake Raised by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 150.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,962 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.17. The stock had a trading volume of 407,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,822. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

