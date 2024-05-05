Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,939 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,603,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,425. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

