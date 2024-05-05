Scotiabank Downgrades UDR (NYSE:UDR) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays downgraded UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.44.

UDR Trading Up 1.8 %

UDR Increases Dividend

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. UDR has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 123.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of UDR by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in UDR by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

