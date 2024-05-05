Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2-5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.39 billion. Sealed Air also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-0.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.7 %

SEE stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. 2,460,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.