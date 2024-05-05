SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Holdings Increased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 5,302.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SEIC stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.27. 327,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.