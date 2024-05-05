Semrush (SEMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Semrush to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Semrush has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Semrush had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.19 million. On average, analysts expect Semrush to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Semrush Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,254.25 and a beta of 1.57. Semrush has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEMR. KeyCorp started coverage on Semrush in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semrush

In related news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 9,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $123,018.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 265,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,943.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Semrush news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 9,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $123,018.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 265,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,943.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 89,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $1,148,228.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 441,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,697 shares of company stock worth $1,933,767. Company insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

