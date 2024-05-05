Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Loungers Stock Performance

LON:LGRS opened at GBX 252 ($3.17) on Wednesday. Loungers has a 12 month low of GBX 178 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 256 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £261.45 million, a PE ratio of 3,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 214.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 214.36.

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

