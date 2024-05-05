Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Insider Sells $233,387.49 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) insider John Caine sold 5,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $233,387.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,704.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Caine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, John Caine sold 1,974 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $85,474.20.

On Monday, February 5th, John Caine sold 5,440 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00.

Shutterstock Stock Down 6.0 %

Shutterstock stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $217.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.04 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,121,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,316,000 after purchasing an additional 378,450 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,184,000 after purchasing an additional 433,906 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,214,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,647,000 after purchasing an additional 163,268 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Shutterstock by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 944,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,940,000 after buying an additional 234,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Shutterstock

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

