Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,302,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $141,849,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFCA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,569. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

