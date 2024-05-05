Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,253 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 229,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $110.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.31.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

