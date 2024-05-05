Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,016 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $72.86. 194,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,755. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $68.87. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

