Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000.

IUSV traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.28. 342,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,933. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

