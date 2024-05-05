Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,358 iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 55,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,563. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

