Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Invests $3.12 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 68,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 758,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. 2,123,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,857. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.31.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.