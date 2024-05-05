Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Invests $447,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Oracle accounts for 0.4% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 93,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 68,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $115.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,484,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,065. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.91 and a 200-day moving average of $113.32. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $94.41 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The company has a market capitalization of $318.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

