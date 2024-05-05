Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,705 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,056,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,965,764. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.