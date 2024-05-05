Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $102,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 38,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 63.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,497,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,998,000 after purchasing an additional 580,150 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 43,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. 34,082,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,339,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $291.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.