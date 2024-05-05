Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,897,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,776,000 after buying an additional 56,583 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 70,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded up $5.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.99. 836,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,997. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $246.28 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.85. The stock has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

