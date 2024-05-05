Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.54. 835,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,636. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $56.11. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

