Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,584 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Intuit comprises about 0.9% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $15.23 on Friday, hitting $629.27. 1,109,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $637.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.68. The company has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.23.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

