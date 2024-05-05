Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $175,992,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,958,000 after buying an additional 293,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,493,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $13,739,000.

VOT traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $227.32. 101,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,375. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

