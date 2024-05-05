Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given New $3.40 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $4.50 to $3.40 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.42.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. Sirius XM has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sirius XM by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,669,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

