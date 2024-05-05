Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

