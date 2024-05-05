Solano Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.10 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Solano Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 6.7% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18,603.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,992,000 after buying an additional 883,870 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.20. 1,944,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,171. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.75. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $129.60 and a 1 year high of $184.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

