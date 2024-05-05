SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $186-191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.14 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.04 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SolarWinds
SolarWinds Stock Performance
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.54 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SolarWinds Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd.
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
