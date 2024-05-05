SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $186-191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.14 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SolarWinds

SolarWinds Stock Performance

SolarWinds stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.54 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.