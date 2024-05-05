Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67 to $0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of +4 to +6% yr/yr or $1.091 billion to $1.112 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,531. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Sotera Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sotera Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHC

Insider Transactions at Sotera Health

In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $1,189,289.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,492.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.