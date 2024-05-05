Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $14,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,725. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

