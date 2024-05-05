Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $215.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74.
In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $77,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,896.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,113 shares of company stock valued at $126,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.
Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.
