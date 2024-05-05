Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $215.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $77,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,896.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,113 shares of company stock valued at $126,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Southern First Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $809,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 212.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.